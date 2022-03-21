Robert W. Baird Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $222.71 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day moving average is $282.81.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.