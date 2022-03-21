Robert W. Baird Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

