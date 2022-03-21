Robert W. Baird Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.15.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.