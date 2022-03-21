Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.54. The company had a trading volume of 898,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,522. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $391.02 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.80 and a 200 day moving average of $463.75.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

