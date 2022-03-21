Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 705,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 646,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.