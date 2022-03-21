Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases New Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

