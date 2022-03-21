Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

