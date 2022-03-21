Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 94 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.08 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

