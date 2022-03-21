Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,537 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 37,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $123,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,493,000 after buying an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

