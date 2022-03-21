Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $60,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

