Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Moody’s worth $230,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.23. 1,461,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,683. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.14 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

