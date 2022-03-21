Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,580,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $90,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 283,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.