Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $126.57 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of American International Group worth $126,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in American International Group by 444.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 501,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 6,153,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

