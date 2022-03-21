Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $137.43 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Exelon worth $137,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,323,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

