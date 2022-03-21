Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $45.31 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.