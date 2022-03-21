Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.04 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $51,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $359.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $419.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

