Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,411 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $96,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

