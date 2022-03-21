Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

