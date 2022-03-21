Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $99,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avnet by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

