Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,416 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $53,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

SLF opened at $55.75 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

