Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,990 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $241,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,903. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

