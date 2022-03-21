S.Finance (SFG) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $8,722.92 and $412,178.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003557 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

