S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on S&T in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on S&T in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SANT traded up €0.63 ($0.69) during trading on Monday, hitting €14.53 ($15.97). The company had a trading volume of 458,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. S&T has a 12 month low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($26.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $960.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

