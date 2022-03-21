Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.