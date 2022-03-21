Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

