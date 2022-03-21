Sabal Trust CO Has $943,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

