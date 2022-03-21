Sabal Trust CO Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.49 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day moving average is $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

