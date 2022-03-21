Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0034

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

