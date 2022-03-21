Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 1,275 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.43 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

