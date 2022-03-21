SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

SAIL stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.