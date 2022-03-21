Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($49.45) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

SZG stock traded down €1.40 ($1.54) during trading on Monday, reaching €37.74 ($41.47). 431,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($46.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

