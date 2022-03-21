Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

