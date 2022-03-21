SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 12.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

NYSE SAP opened at $115.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.