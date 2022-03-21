Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.71. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2,807 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.