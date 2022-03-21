ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $895.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ScanSource by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.