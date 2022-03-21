Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $78.76 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.