Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

