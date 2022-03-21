Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,474 shares of company stock worth $47,588,291. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $107.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

