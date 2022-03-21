Sciencast Management LP Sells 11,101 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hanesbrands by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 337,375 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

HBI stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

