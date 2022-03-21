Sciencast Management LP Takes $319,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UGI by 71.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,152,000 after buying an additional 353,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UGI stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

