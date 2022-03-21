Sciencast Management LP Takes $342,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

