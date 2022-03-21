SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $150.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA traded as low as $118.26 and last traded at $118.26. 7,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,073,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $1,843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

