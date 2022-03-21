Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.69) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.73).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,273.75 ($16.56) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,292.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,269.26. The company has a market cap of £237.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.47).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

