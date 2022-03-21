Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($22.73).

STB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.67) price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

STB opened at GBX 1,283.75 ($16.69) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £239.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,292.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,269.26.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

