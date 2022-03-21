Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $558,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

