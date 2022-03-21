Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $25.14 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

