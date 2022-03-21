Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.