Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.29 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $157.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

