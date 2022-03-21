Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Semtech by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Semtech by 5.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

