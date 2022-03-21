SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner Sells 10,000 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

Shares of S stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $38.48. 5,962,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,415. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.