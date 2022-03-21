Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $76.58. 2,584,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

